 Gaya Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manji Wins From Gaya
Gaya Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manji Wins From Gaya

Gaya, a prominent seat in Bihar, went to th polls on April 19th during the first phase of the elections this year

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Jitan Ram Manjhi with CM Nitish Kumar | PTI

After losing under JD(U) in 2014 and HAM(S) in 2019, Jitan Ram Manjhi finally won the mandate in this election with a surplus margin of 1,01,812 votes.

Background

Gaya, a prominent seat in Bihar, went to th polls on April 19th during the first phase of the elections this year. This seat has been fiercely contested between the BJP and the RJD, with the RJD finishing as the runner-up in the 2009 and 2014 elections. The former Chief Minister contested in 2019 against Vijay Kumar of the RJD but lost by a margin of 1,52,426 votes. He is the MLA of Imamganj, which is in the Gaya district but part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Candidates

In this year's general elections, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, under the NDA, received a ticket and contested against Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD, who is under the INDIA bloc, among a long list of contenders vying for this key seat.

2024 Mandate

According to the Election Commission, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar, won the Gaya Lok Sabha seat in Bihar with 4,94,960 votes today. 

Manji won by a margin of 1,01,812 votes against RJD’s Kumar Sarvjeet, who secured 3,93,148 votes, this Tuesday.

