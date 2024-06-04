Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Workers Celebrate Outside JP Nadda's House After Leading In All 7 Seats In Capital; Video

While the Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 vote counting is underway, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) were seen leading with all 7 candidates in their constituencies in the national capital.

After looking at the recent numbers, BJP workers started celebrating their lead outside the residence of party president JP Nadda. The BJP workers were seen dancing and chanting in anticipation of a big win in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BJP is leading in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on June 4, with Manoj Tiwari dominating by a margin of over 43,000 votes from the North-East.

On the other hand, BJP's Praveen Khandelwal was initially trailing behind Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress party, but he soon took the lead by over 13,000 votes in Chandni Chowk, as per EC data.

According to the poll data, BJP's candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat in West Delhi was leading by 44,357 votes against Mahabal Mishra of the Aam Aadmi Party. Furthermore, Yogender Chandolia representing BJP in North West Delhi was ahead by 76,022 votes.

Read Also Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: BJP Leading In All Seven Seats In Delhi

In East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar from AAP was trailing by a margin of 10,280 votes to BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra. While in South Delhi, BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was leading against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan by a margin of 25,829 votes.

Additionally, late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj from the BJP was in the lead by a margin of 19,228 votes.

The Bhartiya Janta Party is in direct contact with the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party alliance in the national capital of the country. With the recent poll updates, the BJP candidates are ruling over all the seats in Delhi. Apart from dominating this years election in the state, the BJP has won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 general elections before.