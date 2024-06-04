Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here’s How Lalu Prasad’s Two Daughters Are Performing

Misa Bharti, RJD candidate and elder daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad, is leading by 26,816 votes over her nearest rival, Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP, in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Rohini Acharya, Lalu's other daughter who is an RJD nominee from Saran Lok Sabha constituency, is trailing by 6,633 votes over her nearest rival and BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Counting is underway at more than 36 centres in the state. Polling was held for those seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

NDA way ahead in Bihar

The NDA alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janta Dal (United), are leading in Bihar, according to the latest trends issued by the Election Commission of India.

Janata Dal (United) is ahead on 14 seats in Bihar, while Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 11 seats, as per Election Commission of India.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) is leading on 5 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal on five seats, Congress on two seats, Communist Party of India on 1 seat and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on 1 seat.

Under the INDIA alliance agreement in Bihar, the RJD contested on 26 seats, the Congress on nine, and the Left parties contested on five out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

While, in the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested on 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2019 Lok Sabha election results



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.