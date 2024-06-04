Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 5 Reasons Behind NDA’s Massive Victory In The State

As per the Election Commission’s website, JD(U) in Bihar is leading on nearly 14 seats out of the 16 on which it had contested. This surpasses BJP’s performance as of now which fought on 17 seats but is currently trailing on 5. However, the mandate is clear that the people of Bihar have chosen NDA.

This suggests that the opposition’s strategy to tackle the NDA with issues like unemployment, social justice, and the agrarian crisis did not resonate among voters. This makes it interesting to suggest why people have voted for the BJP in huge numbers. Let's understand:

Here are five key reasons behind the NDA's victory in the state:

Nitish Kumar’s continued influence

Despite doubts about Nitish Kumar's leadership, his political influence remains intact. The JD(U)'s success in 14 out of 16 contested seats underscores his enduring popularity, particularly in regions with significant Muslim populations like Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria.

Strategic candidate selection and caste dynamics

The JD(U) strategically fielded candidates from the Most Backward Castes (MBC) in five key constituencies: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Jahanabad, Katihar, and Bhagalpur.

Development agenda and governance record

Nitish Kumar’s campaign emphasised the developmental achievements during his tenure and the absence of communal riots under his rule. By highlighting his administration’s success in maintaining law and order and implementing development projects, Nitish managed to appeal to voters looking for stability and progress. This narrative was reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who credited Nitish with ending the "Jungle Raj" of the RJD era.

Appeal to women voters

The JD(U) has historically enjoyed significant support from women voters, and this election was no exception. Nitish Kumar's policies, particularly those focusing on women’s welfare and empowerment, played a crucial role in retaining this demographic’s support. The emphasis on women’s safety, education, and financial independence has strengthened their loyalty to the JD(U).

Lack of confidence in the INDIA alliance

The opposition Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress, and left parties, failed to inspire confidence among voters. Voters perceived the INDIA alliance as lacking cohesion and a clear vision, which worked in favor of the NDA.

The JD(U)’s impressive performance has significant implications for state politics. It positions Nitish Kumar as a "big brother" within the NDA in Bihar, potentially influencing the dynamics of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.