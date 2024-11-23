Amit Shah Congratulates CM Eknath Shinde As Mahayuti Alliance Heads For Landslide Victory In Maharashtra | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday as the Mahayuti alliance approaches a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier today, incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that, just as the alliance fought the elections together, they will collectively decide on the Chief Minister's face once the final results are declared.

"Let the final results come in... Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM)," incumbent CM Shinde said.

Meanwhile, celebrations were seen at Shinde's residence in Thane, with bouquets arriving and Shiv Sena workers cheering outside. Shiv Sena MP and Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, were also seen celebrating with fellow party members.

Speaking on the victory, Shrikant Shinde said, "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory." The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 200 seats as of 1:00 PM.

Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

Meanwhile, NCP party workers celebrated in Baramati, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading by 15,382 votes. Supporters were seen bursting crackers to mark the moment. At Devagiri, Nationalist Congress Party's National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar, National Working President MP Praful Patel, and State President MP Sunil Tatkare were also seen participating in the celebrations. As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate, all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state.