Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP Candidate Bhagirath Choudhary Has Won The Seat

Ajmer: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won another seat in Rajasthan with with the candidacy of Bhagirath Choudhary in Ajmer, with 32,99,91 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has also secured Jaipur with the candidacy of Manju Sharma by a prominent margin of 3,31,767 votes.

Ajmer Prominent Candidates

Ramachandra Choudhary from the INC and Bhagirath Choudhary from the BJP were the two key candidates from the Ajmer constituency. Ramachandra Choudhary is part of the INDI alliance and therefore has INC backing as well. The Ajmer constituency voted 67.32% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the Ajmer constituency started at 8 AM on June 4th.

(L to R) Bhagirath Chaudhary (BJP) and Ramchandra Choudhary (INC) | FPJ

Ajmer Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Phase two of the Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024. Rajasthan has a total 25 seats, 12 of which went to the polls on April 19. The remaining 13 were scheduled for April 26 during phase 2. Ajmer is among the 13 Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies that went to the polls on April 26. Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments, including Dudu, Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Nasirabad, Masuda, and Kekri. Ajmer seat encompasses parts of both Ajmer and Jaipur districts.