Zanzibar's IIT Campus Starts Strong With 50% Indian Student Enrolment

IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus | IIT Madras

The very first international campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was inaugurated on Monday, November 6 by the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi. The campus has successfully started operating and the first semester has also been started. Students from around the world have enrolled themselves in the university Zanzibar, India, Nepal, and Tanzania Mainland.

These students have taken admission in the BS and MTech programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. As per Director V Kamakoti of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, amongst all the candidates who were admitted to the institute, 50 per cent of the students in the first batch are Indians. It was also noted that out of the total admissions, 40 per cent of the admitted students are women.

All students from any nationality, including Indian students, are welcome to apply for admission to IIT-M Zanzibar. Kamakoti reports the selection of 45 students for admission into the two-year Master of Technology program and the four-year Bachelor of Science program in data science and artificial intelligence. This marks a historic step in extending India's top-quality education system to the global stage.

The yaerly fee for the bachelor program will be USD 12,000, while the master's program will cost USD 4,000. The total number of students enrolled will be 70 students including 50 students for Bachelors and 20 for Masters courses.

The campus was inaugurated in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Professor Adolf F M Kenda, United Republic of Tanzania, Minister of Education Science and Technology, Lela Mohamed Mussa, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, India High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania, Zanzibar, Professor M S Ananth and former directors of IIT-M, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Professor Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge IIT-M Zanzibar campus.

It was also mentioned in the announcement that governments of India and Zanzibar will team up together and work on building a permanent campus, which is expected to commence very soon.

The institute will initially offer BS and MTech programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, with plans to introduce additional programs in the upcoming years.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)