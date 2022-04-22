Youth whose social media post sparked violence in Hubballi appears for PU exam Hubballi

A student who is suspected of having posted a social media message that caused violence in Hubballi on April 16 appeared for the second Pre-University exam with police protection on Friday.

Police took the student Abhishek Hiremath from the Hubballi sub-jail at Ashok Nagar to the college in a police vehicle. He had allegedly posted a video showing a saffron flag on a mosque, which is said to be the root cause behind the violence.

Muslims rioted on the rampage, damaging many police vehicles, a hospital, and a Hanuman temple.

The Hubballi police have arrested a cleric Wasim Pathan and 128 others in this connection. A hunt is on to arrest the remaining suspects, police said..

Police suspect that Pathan had climbed on a police vehicle and given a speech which instigated the mob. However, the cleric has denied the charge saying that he was trying to calm the crowd.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:03 PM IST