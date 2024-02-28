Youth are India’s biggest resource and capital: President Droupadi Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

Mumbai: During the third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi, President Droupadi Murmu conferred degrees upon graduating students. In her address, the President underscored the pivotal role of youth, referring to them as India's most valuable resource and asset, especially considering India's status as the country with the largest youth population globally.

President Murmu outlined the government's ambitious target of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing the abundant opportunities available to the youth. She highlighted India's current position as the fifth-largest economy globally and projected its ascent to the third-largest economy by 2030.

Encouraging the students, President Murmu urged them to pledge their commitment to contribute towards building a prosperous and harmonious India, where every individual's life is dignified. She stressed the importance of considering the welfare of all sections of society, particularly those from backward or deprived backgrounds, in their endeavors.

The President emphasized the students' dual responsibility to not only carve out successful lives for themselves but also to actively participate in nation-building and societal development, framing it as a moral obligation.

Additionally, President Murmu commended the university's commitment to eco-friendly practices, evident in its campus design based on green architecture principles. She praised the institution's efforts in fostering cultural heritage, particularly of the local language, literature, and music, while also acknowledging its dedicated focus on preserving and promoting Indian culture, with special attention to the tribal society.

In conclusion, President Murmu lauded the Central University of Jharkhand for its holistic approach towards education, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation, setting a commendable example for society at large.