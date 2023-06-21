Yoga Will be Mandatory in MP's Schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | IANS

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said yoga practice will be mandatory in all schools of the state.



"I have decided that yoga practice will be mandatory in all schools in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan added.



Meanwhile, he appealed to people of the state Pradesh to take pledge to practice yoga every day.



"Yoga is not a small thing, it's being practiced in more than 180 countries. Yoga is not limited to any particular religion or caste, it's a subject of harmony," Chouhan said, while addressing the participants of yoga event in Jabalpur.



Vice-President Jagdip Dhankar, who was in visit to Madhya Pradesh and Governor Mangubhai Patel along with several ministers attended the yoga pratice programme in Jabalpur.



"The countries of the world have given wide support to this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a result, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day," Dhankar said on this occasion.



Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who also joined the yoga event here, hailed the Prime Minister for making yoga an international festival.



"I thank PM for organising this grand event of Yoga. The main Yoga event in the country is being held here in the Jabalpur. Prime Minister has done the work of spreading yoga to the world," Patel added.



Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha, who hails from Jabalpur, alleged that city administration has organised yoga programme as a party event of BJP.



"Yoga practice is the pride of India. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is the chief guest of the programme here. However, state and city administration made this auspicious occasion a party event of BJP. Didn't do justice to such an important day and an eminent person of vice-president's stature," Tankha said.