XLRI Jamshedpur inaugurates Xaviers Online Learning programme

XLRI, Jameshdpur |

Today digitally, three master's level programmes were launched by XLRI Jamshedpur in an online format in accordance with the new educational policy framework. Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM), Post Graduate Diploma in Finance (PGDF), and Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management are the programmes (PGDHRM). Each programme will begin with an immersion session lasting one week at the XLRI campus in Jamshedpur, followed by a second week of campus visits. 110 students from the first batch of the XOL Programs — PGDBM with 60 students, PGDHRM with 26 students, and PGDF with 22 students — actively participated in the virtual inauguration ceremony as well.

In totality, around 8000+ applications were received for the XLRI Online Learning Programs out of which 3000+ applications were shortlisted and only 110 students got their seats in the programme. All the 110 new students were then given a chance to introduce themselves in 20 seconds each. This enabled the participants to know and understand each other. The program then ended with an introduction of the Program Directors of each online program - PGDHRM, PGDBM & PGDF.

Prof. Sanjay Patro, Chairperson of the XLRI-XOL Programs addressed the students and said, “The online post-graduate diploma programs aim at bridging the gap between the aspirations of the participants and the requirements of qualified professionals; suitable for the industry.