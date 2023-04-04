XLRI Jamshedpur hands out 484 degrees at 67th annual convocation

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico, presided over the event as a Chief Guest | XLRI

Jamshedpur: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur celebrated its 67th Annual Convocation on April 4, 2023, in the Tata Auditorium on campus.

The ceremony witnessed 484 students graduating - 14 students from Fellow Program in Management, 176 students from Human Resource Management, 180 students from Business Management, 114 students from General Management (15 months program). 14 students received the Medals for Academic Excellence by Prof. Sanjay K Patro, Dean of Academics.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico, presided over the event as a Chief Guest. Talking to the graduating students he said, "HRs play an important role in businesses. Create a culture of innovation and it will help you achieve success when you have fewer resources and high aspirations. Be a strong believer of strength-based approach and identify your skills and use them efficiently and effectively."

