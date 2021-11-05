e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

FPJ Ed: XAT registrations to close on November 30, forms available at xatonline.in

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.
Staff Reporter
PTI

PTI

Xavier’s Aptitude Test, XAT 2022 registrations end on November 30. The application forms are available at the official website xatonline.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.The Admit Card will be released on the official website on December 20. XAT is a national-level exam for admission management courses.

The XAT exam is used by more than 160 institutes including XLRI Jamshedpur.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 03:20 PM IST
