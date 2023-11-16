XAT Exam 2024 Registration Closes On November 30th; Here's How To Apply

XAT Exam 2024 Registration Closes On November 30th |

XLRI Jamshedpur is set to conclude registrations for the XAT Exam on November 30, 2023, allowing aspiring MBA candidates just 15 more days to secure their spots. The entire registration process for XAT 2024 can be completed on the official website xatonline.in. Before commencing the registration, aspirants are advised to review the XAT eligibility criteria to ensure compliance.

Key Dates:

XAT Registration Start Date 2024: July 15, 2023

XAT Registration End Date: November 30, 2023

XAT Admit Card Release: December 20, 2023

XAT Exam Date 2024: January 7, 2024

Registration Steps:

Visit the official webstie, xatonline.in.

Click on 'Register,' provide necessary details, and submit login credentials.

Access the application form, complete required fields.

Input education details, experience, and other requisite information.

Pay the XAT exam fee.

Print a copy of the completed XAT application form for future reference.

Fee Structure:

XAT Exam Fee: Rs 2100 (for all categories)

Additional Fee for XLRI Programme(s): Rs 200 each

Exam Details:

XAT Exam Duration: 3.3 hours

Sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision-making, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, General Knowledge (GK) with Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

Total Questions: 100-105

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Admit Card Release:

Registered candidates can expect to receive their XAT Admit Cards on December 20, 2023.

Important Note:

Candidates are urged to meticulously fill out the XAT registration form as XLRI does not permit modifications once submitted. The XAT Exam 2024 promises to be a comprehensive test with five sections across three parts, challenging aspirants in various aspects of Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, Decision-making, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, General Knowledge, and Analytical Essay Writing.

