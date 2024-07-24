XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Registration Likely To End In November; Details Inside!

XAT logo | Official Website

The application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 is now open. The official website, XATonline.com, is where candidates can register to take the exam. Those applying for admission to MBA programs take this entrance exam.

Date:

Registration Begins: July 15, 2024

Examination Date: January 5, 2024

Registration Deadline: November 2024

How should one apply?



Visit the official website.



On the homepage, click the link for the application.



Enter the required login credentials.



Finishing the application



Include the required files.



Pay the application cost.



Submit the application.



Download and store for later use.

Candidates are advised to visit the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application in case there is any doubt about their successful registration.

Eligibility

Candidates must hold a valid bachelor's degree in any discipline, obtained after at least three years of study. They also need to have at least five years of managerial or supervisory experience before March 31, 2025. Applicants may submit their GMAT or GRE results that were taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024. Please take note that the application will also accept XAT 2025 scores. But you must register individually for the XAT exam, which is scheduled for January 5, 2025.

The GMP interviews will be conducted in multiple rounds.

The last date to apply for the PGDM (GM) through XAT is November 30, 2024, and through GMAT/GRE is December 31, 2024.

The programme will commence from mid-April, 2025.

XLRI GMAT CODE: WW2-8N-93

XLRI GRE CODE: 5030

XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:

Agra

Ahmedabad

Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)

Allahabad

Ambala

Amravati

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Berhampur

Bhatinda

Bhilai Nagar

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chennai

Coimbatore

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi-NCR

Dhanbad

Dibrugarh

Durgapur/Asansol

Ernakulam

Gandhinagar

Goa

Gorakhpur

Guwahati

Gwalior

Hooghly

Hubballi(Hubli)

Hyderabad

Indore

Jabalpur

Jalandhar

Jaipur

Jammu

Jamshedpur

Kannur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kota

Kottayam

Kurnool

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysuru(Mysore)

Nagpur

Nashik

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Rajahmundry

Ranchi

Roorkee

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Siliguri

Surat

Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli

Tirupathi

Tiruvallur

Udaipur

Udupi Vadodara

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Warangal

Tejpur

Jorhat

Rajkot

Shillong

Naharlagun

About XAT

For the benefit of XAMI, XLRI carried out XAT. More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions.

For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website.

About Programme

PGDM (GM), often known as GMP, is an eighteen-month full-time residential management program offered by XLRI. New students who have worked for at least five years in a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, energy and power, IT/ITeS, cars, etc., are refined into cutting-edge corporate warriors who also possess a personal touch. Students who complete the course will have a deeper understanding of contemporary management theory, as well as broader views and fresh approaches to problem solving.



This is one of XLRI's flagship programs, and it has been accredited by a number of organizations, including AMBA and AICTE. After graduation, the participants' extensive job experience and excellent course structure make them highly sought after by the industry. Applicants seeking self-transformation from leading/business organizations who have worked for 60 months should join the programme.