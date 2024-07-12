 XAT 2025 Registration To Begin On July 15; Apply Online At xatonline.com
XAT 2025 Registration To Begin On July 15; Apply Online At xatonline.com

Students who are applying to be admitted to MBA programs take this entrance exam. The online registration is expected to begin from July 15, as per the official notification.

Registration for the Xavier Aptitute Test (XAT) 2025 is set to begin soon. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam will be able to register for the same via the official website at xatonline.com. Students who are applying to be admitted to MBA programs take this entrance exam. The online registration is expected to begin from July 15, as per the official notification.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

In case of doubt about the successful Registration, candidates are advised to visit the Page for Login and Print of Application, generate the Printout and preserve the soft copy and hard copy of the Application.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Eligibilty Criteria

Recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Those completing their final examination by June, may also apply. All Indian candidates can appear for XAT 2024. However, NRI and Foreign candidates may apply through GMAT score.

About XAT 2024

XAT 2024 was conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2024. XLRI conducted XAT on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score was used by more than 160 institutes for admissions.

XAT 2024 was conducted across India in the following cities:

Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur,Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

