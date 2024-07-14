XAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow At xatonline.com

XAT 2025 | Official Website

Registration for the Xavier Aptitute Test (XAT) 2025 is set to begin tomorrow, July 15, 2024. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam will be able to register for the same via the official website at xatonline.com. Students who are applying to be admitted to MBA programmes take this entrance exam.

Date:

Registration date: July 15, 2024

How to apply?

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the application link.

Login using the required credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fees

Submit the form

Save and download for future reference.

In case of doubt about the successful Registration, candidates are advised to visit the Page for Login and Print of Application, generate the Printout and preserve the soft copy and hard copy of the Application.

Eligibilty Criteria

Recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline.

Those completing their final examination by June, may also apply.

All Indian candidates can appear for XAT 2024. However, NRI and Foreign candidates may apply through GMAT score.

About XAT 2024

XLRI conducted XAT on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score was used by more than 160 institutes for admissions.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the XAT exam.