XAT 2025: Are You Eligible? Check Now And Apply!

XAT 2025 |

XAT 2025 Registration: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 enrollment period is currently open. This entrance exam is required for admission to MBA programs. On January 5, 2025, the XAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place. The program is scheduled to begin in mid-April 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet certain requirements in order to be eligible to take the XAT 2025 exam, including holding a valid bachelor's degree in any discipline. The degree must have been obtained following the conclusion of at least three years of study.



Before March 31, 2025, applicants must additionally have at least five years of managerial or supervisory experience.



The GMAT and GRE scores must also be submitted for some applicants. The exam needs to have been taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024, it is important to remember that.

All applicants must register if they plan to take the entrance exam. The registration link is now accessible at XATonline.com, the official website.



Applicants can directly complete the registration form by clicking this link. The instructions for candidates to follow in order to fill out the application form and access the internet URL are provided below.

How To Apply For The 2025 XAT?



Step 1: Visit XATonline.com, the official website.



Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.



Step 3: Enter the necessary login information as specified on the portal to log in.



Step 4: Now, complete the application with accurate information.



Step 5: Upload the needed files in accordance with the specifications



Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.



Step 7: Send the application



Step 8: Download and save for later

The deadline for PGDM (GM) applications through XAT is probably November 30, 2024; for GMAT/GRE applications, it is December 31, 2024. Both dates are likely to be observed for the XAT 2025 exam. Candidates are recommended to go to the login and application printing page, print the application, and keep both the hard copy and the soft copy in case they have any doubts about their successful registration.