XAT 2023 result on Jan 31, response sheet released on xatonline.in.

HomeEducationXAT 2023 result on Jan 31, response sheet released on xatonline.in.

Students can verify their score and rank in the overall examination after the results are made public.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
The XAT scorecard will be available between January 31 and March 31, 2023. | Unsplash
Jamshedpur: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has posted the XAT 2023 Answer Key response sheet on the official website- xlri.ac.in. The XAT result will be made available online on the official XAT website on January 31, 2023.

Students  can verify their score and rank in the overall examination after the results are made public. Candidates will be qualified for the next step of the selection process based on their score. The next round typically consists of a group discussion or a personal interview depending on the programme and institute one has applied to.

article-image

The XAT scorecard will be available between January 31 and March 31, 2023.

How do download the XAT response sheet 2023?

  • Visit the official XLRI website (www.xlri.ac.in)

  • Go to the XAT results page by clicking on the link.

  • To access your account, enter your login credentials (XAT ID and password).

  • Navigate to the response sheet link.

  • Save the response sheet to your computer or device as a PDF file.

article-image

