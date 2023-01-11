XAT 2023 result on Jan 31, response sheet released on xatonline.in.

The XAT scorecard will be available between January 31 and March 31, 2023. | Unsplash

Jamshedpur: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has posted the XAT 2023 Answer Key response sheet on the official website- xlri.ac.in. The XAT result will be made available online on the official XAT website on January 31, 2023.

Students can verify their score and rank in the overall examination after the results are made public. Candidates will be qualified for the next step of the selection process based on their score. The next round typically consists of a group discussion or a personal interview depending on the programme and institute one has applied to.

The XAT scorecard will be available between January 31 and March 31, 2023.

How do download the XAT response sheet 2023?