XAT 2023: Application Window Extended To Dec 10; Details Here |

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has announced that the deadline for registering for XAT 2024 has been extended to December 10, 2023. Through the official website, xatonline.in, candidates who match the eligibility requirements can register for the XAT 2024 exam.

The deadline for previous XAT registration was November 30, 2023. On December 20th, candidates who have submitted their XAT applications can download their XAT 2024 admission card.

Registration fees

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs. 2000 in order to participate in the XAT 2024. An extra cost of Rs 200 per program must be paid by those who are interested in XLRI programs.

Furthermore, there is a charge of Rs 2500 for Indian students applying through GMAT for the General Management Program (GMP), and a cost of Rs 5000 for NRI individuals submitting through GMAT for one or more programs.

Exam Details

According to the official XAT 2024 timetable, the computer-based exam will be administered by the XLRI on January 7, 2024, from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.

Over 160 business schools in India offer a variety of management programs, including the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), for admission. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national entrance exam.

It is recommended that candidates who wish to register for the XAT 2024 exam review the requirements for eligibility prior to submitting an application.