XAT 2023: Admit card out tomorrow at xatonaline.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Mumbai: The Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, will release the Xavier's Aptitude Test or XAT Admit Card tomorrow, on Monday, December 26, 2022. Candidates who have succesfully registered for XAT 2023 will be able to download their admit cards from the official XAT website- xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 registration process closed on December 11 after getting an extension from November 30. XLRI will conduct the XAT 2023 on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the afternoon slot from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter their testing centres without a printed copy of their admit cards and their original ID proof.

In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools throughout the country recognise the XAT exam scores.

