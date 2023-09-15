 'X' Goes Ga-Ga Over UPSC Aspirant's Long-Distance Girlfriend's Sweet Gesture As She Puts Cash In His Wallet
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Utkarsh Neil, a UPSC aspirant, and a user on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, has gone viral after sharing a tweet on how his long-distance girlfriend financially supports him.

Utkarsh "I have been in a long distance relationship for 5 years, we met during the early days of my UPSC preparation," Neil said beside a snapshot of some Rs 500 notes. "We both attended coaching together and fell in love."

He continued, “Today she is working in an MNC and I am still preparing, this year when I went to meet her, she saw that i had little money in my purse, she without my knowledge put money in my purse. I cried looking at my purse when I she dropped me off on the railway station.”

Neil added, “In this age of gold diggers find one someone who supports you like this.”

In this day of online dating and WhatsApp breakups, his post has gone viral, gaining 2.2M views, 20.8K likes, and thousands of comments from 'X' users who stressed the importance of having a spouse who sticks by our side through thick and thin.

"Lucky you. Remember this as you go along. Men tend to be frivolous in their relationship while women are far more sincere in their commitments. Don't let go of this gem. If she ever wants freedom give it to her. It will be your gift to her. Stay blessed both of you,"” commented a user.

Another user wrote, “Gf ho to aisi. Aisi gf bhagwan sabko de. Yes, good girls do exist.”

article-image
