Wristbands with Caste Identity not allowed in schools - Theni District CEO

Tamil Nadu: The Principals of all the schools in Theni, Tamil Nadu, have been asked to prohibit the students from wearing colored strings around their hands that reveal their caste. This order passed by by the Chief Executive Officer allows stern action to be taken against those students who incite caste conflict.

On 30th April 2022, a student in Tirunelveli died due to head injuries from a clash with fellow students. The student was wearing a wristband with a cast identity.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:26 PM IST