World Youth Skills Day On July 15th: Check This Year's Theme

World Youth Skills Day | Representative picture --msde.gov.in

July 15th is observed as World Youth Skills Day. According to the United Nations (UN), "Technological advancements and shifting labour market dynamics increasingly call for agile and adaptable skill sets. It is crucial that we empower young people to navigate these changes effectively. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is well placed to meet these demands by reducing access barriers to the world of work, ensuring that skills gained are relevant, recognised and certified, promoting green skills and practices, and offering skills development opportunities for youth who are not in education, employment and training."

History of World Youth Skills Day

In 2014, the U.N. announced World Youth Skills Day. The objective of this day was to shed some light on the necessary skills for the employment and entrepreneurship of young people and their strategic importance for the future. This day is a unique opportunity for policy partners, employers, development partners, and vocational and training educational programs to dialogue with young people about the skills needed as the world transitions into a sustainable development model.

Read Also Bridging The Education and Employability Gap: World Youth Skill Day

World Youth Skills Day Theme 2023:

According to UN official website, The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023 is 'Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future'. It highlights the essential role that teachers, trainers and other educators play in providing skills for youth to transition to the labour market and to actively engage in their communities and societies.

World Youth Skills Day Theme 2022 was "Learning and skills for life, work, and sustainable development." In 2021 the theme was "Reimagining Youth Skills Post-pandemic."