Work On New Jamia Medical College Has Begun, Hospital Soon, Says VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Thursday said the construction of the university's medical college has begun and the admission to 150 medical seats will likely commence next year. The university is preparing a detailed proposal for a medical college on the campus and a hospital, which will be built outside on a 5-acre plot, Akhtar said while addressing a press conference.

She added that the university is mulling a public-private partnership model for the college's funding. “The government has granted approval for the medical college but not yet committed any money," the vice-chancellor said. "However, we are hopeful and might start with public-private partnerships in which we will ask private entities for funding,” she added. For the college, Akhtar said, a multi-storey building will be built on the campus under the 'Health Sciences' banner. The vice-chancellor mentioned that there would be at least 150 seats in the upcoming college.

“The admission to the medical seats will be done through NEET, for which the process is likely to start from the next academic year,” she said. Speaking about admission through CUET-UG this year, Akhtar said as of now Jamila Millia Islamia accepts CUET scores for 20 undergraduate courses. “The university will decide on increasing the number of courses through CUET in the next academic year,” the vice-chancellor added.

