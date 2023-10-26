'Women Intellectually Inferior To Men,' Says Pakistani Professor Who Apologized For Teaching Darwin's Theory | Watch Video

Professor Sher Ali (in green) forced to read an affidavit denouncing theory of evolution. | Screengrab

A Pakistani college professor of biology was forced to give an apology on a stamp paper for teaching Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution, a basic concept in biology. Identified as Assistant Professor Sher Ali of the Government Postgraduate Degree College, he was also forced to denounce mixed-gender gatherings and declare that women are inferior to men.

A video of the speech is going viral on social media, the professor is seen surrounded by clerics while reading the apology dictated on a stamp paper. The professor reads the three-page note that says "all scientific and rational ideas, which were in contradiction to Islamic Sharia, including Darwin's theory of evolution, are falsehood", and that "women are inferior to men".

"In terms of wisdom as stipulated by the Sharia and declared that unnecessary mingling of women with men is not allowed," Professor Ali further read from the apology.

His remarks during the conference did not sit well with local clerics, who accused him of "spreading debauchery and speaking against Islam and local culture" and demanded that authorities take strong measures against him.

Soon after, Ali explained his stance on including Darwin's theory of evolution in the curriculum. "Chapter 24 of the biology textbook discusses Darwin's theory of biological evolution and if someone has problems with this topic, then they should approach the government for the removal of the chapter from the course,," he was reported as saying by Pakistan's largest newspaper Dawn.

The professor also stated that if he did not teach this material, his students would question his teaching competence, and that he always taught Darwin's theory of biological evolution after obtaining permission from his students. According to a senior district administration official, Sher Ali told clerics during the meeting that his social media posts about the veil or women's rights were "digitally altered" and did not belong to him.

