With 100% board results, Chhattisgarh govt school sets record

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) : A government school in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh set a unique record by attaining 100 percent results in board exams for the last 5 years.

Located in Kapadah village, the school has carved out its own identity with hundred percent students passing the board exams. 150 students of class ten and all 86 students of class 12 have passed with first division this year.

The secret behind the 100 percent examination result is the dedication of the teachers who come to the school every day without any leave and teach the students with full dedication and sincerity, said the school authorities.

Classes are also organised on festivals and government holidays with Holi and Diwali being the only holidays for the entire year. Besides, special attention is given to all the students in resolving their doubts and the syllabus is completed on time so as to give ample time to students to revise the curriculum thoroughly.

"We provide all facilities and see that they attend classes daily. We identify weak students and focus on them," said Roop Chand Jaiswal, Principal of the school.

The high school was started at Kapadah in 2012 with 19 children and 3 teachers. Kapadah is situated 10 kilometres away from Pandariya block.

The school authorities, along with the local administration, have come a long way in overcoming space constraints, heavy rains, lack of infrastructure and much more. However, today, the institution stands tall with hundreds of students from over 27 villages marking their presence at the school on a daily basis.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:58 PM IST