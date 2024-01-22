Winter Break Extended For Jammu Schools Due To Severe Cold Weather

Representative Image | FP File Photo

The Directorate of School Education in Jammu has declared an extension of the winter break for all schools in the Jammu division due to the severe winter weather. The ruling is applicable to students in all grade levels, including class 12, and is in force until January 27.

It is anticipated that students participating in Republic Day rehearsals will persist in attending these sessions.

The directive clearly states that it is the heads of institutions' duty to make sure that everything is ready for the next Republic Day festivities.

"In view of prevailing extreme cold conditions and continuation to a previous order, all schools up to 12th class functioning in summer zones of Jammu division shall observe vacations from January 22 to January 27, 2024," reads an official order given by the Directorate.

"Yet, students preparing for their involvement in Republic Day celebrations shall continue to come for the rehearsal, and the Heads of Institutions shall ensure that all the arrangements for the Republic Day Function are in place, including enthusiastic participation of the students," the order emphasizes.

Six orders have been issued till now

In response to the persistently extremely cold weather in the area, the DSEJ has issued six orders total, including the most recent one.

The DSEJ had already extended winter break to January 19 for summer zone schools prior to the latest extension. The vacation period was previously extended on January 14 until January 17, but only for students in Class 8.

It was also mandated that during the extended breaks, schools would be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DSEJ had already announced on January 6 that winter break would be extended for summer zone schools until January 12, 2024. Nonetheless, it was mandated that educators return to work on January 8, 2024. Furthermore, heads of institutions were told to set up online courses for 10th and 12th graders.