Will Use CSR Funds to Upgrade Basic Facilities, Says MU New V-C Kulkarni

Newly appointed MU V-C Ravindra Kulkarni

The University of Mumbai's (MU) new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Ravindra Kulkarni spoke about using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to improve the varsity's facilities, as he accepted his new position on Thursday.

Speaking at an event to celebrate his arrival, Kulkarni talked about cooperating with foreign universities, using technology in education and changes being brought in the education system due to the National Education Policy.

"Having acquired the highest grade by the National Assesment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it has become easier for the University of Mumbai (MU) to join hands with foreign universities. We will soon move towards it. As required under NEP, digitisation is also a priority. We also have long-term plans for using industry 4.0 technology in education and improving the basic facilities using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds," said the new V-C.

Kulkarni also listed his priorities for the university in the days to come. "Since flexibility is the cornerstone of NEP, we will see many changes. Everyone needs to make efforts to incorporate these changes in a competent manner. We will see a number of tweaks in the format of undergraduate and post-graduation courses, teaching and learning, evaluation, Academic Bank of Credits, Multi-Institute learning and grading system," he said.