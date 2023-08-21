'Will Face Problems In Admissions,' CBSE Warns Students, Schools On Filling Details Before Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams for class 10 and 12 will start from February 15 to April 10. | Representative image

New Delhi: The Central Board Of Secondary Education, also known as CBSE, has warned students and schools to not fill in wrong demographic details as it looks to complete the List Of Candidates (LOC) forms. According to board, failing to fulfill necessary and accurate details can lead to the disqualification of the student from Class 10, 12 board exams.

The board's decision has been outlined on two grounds, one being that correct details will lead to a smooth process and second being that accurate passing documents will be issued eliminating any data-related concerns in the future.

“If wrong demographic details of the students are filled in, students need to get these details corrected after passing examinations and thus may face problems in admissions," said the official notice by CBSE, which has also lamented the 'lack of sincerity' on the part of schools in submitting inaccurate information.

No subject corrections after submissions, asserts CBSE

The CBSE has also maintained that requests for subject corrections after the official submission of the LOCs will not be tolerated by any chance.

The LOC submission facility for the 2023-24 academic session has been activated on the e-pariksha link of CBSE on August 18.

45 students have been allowed in each section for 2024, 2025, and 2026. CBSE has urged the schools to review the LOC guidelines before submitting forms.

