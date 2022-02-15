Will barring students from wearing Muslim headgear become another reason to remain undereducated?

Schools that have opened in the Southern state of Karnataka after intermittent closure are now allowing students and teachers only without their headgear Hijabs or so-called Niqab. While schools are following government regulations regarding uniforms, there is a lot of uproar by parents outside the school premises against the ban.

A parent whose daughter is a student of Govt Urdu School, Pakirnagar in Udupi, says that she will not send her daughter to the school should there be a ban on wearing hijabs.

"I'm not sending her to school after a ban on hijab in school. Many from our family have studied in this school wearing hijabs. Why is there a sudden change in rules?" she said.

A parent teacher meeting concerning the same is underway.

Considering this statement by the parent, concerned lawyers, media, and television personalities on social media (Twitter) are shedding light on this issue, saying that it is ludicrous to let such an issue affect education.

Sanjukta Basu, lawyer, and a TEDx speaker wrote on Twitter, "why is this choice and dilemma suddenly thrust upon Muslim community - either hijab or education? How is it an issue for India if few Muslim girls go to school wearing a hijab? Unless the real intention is to attack Muslim identity in the public sphere."

Another television personality, Ravi Rai wrote on Twitter that there is a "legal system" and a jury installed for issues like these.

"Everything can be appealed and fought for justice," she said and added that sending children to school because Hijab is banned cannot be yet another reason to stay uneducated.

Several students even skipped their 10th preliminary examinations because they were not allowed to wear Hijab.

Hina Kausar, a student of the school, said, "I was asked to remove hijab before entering the school. I can't do it, so I chose not to appear in the exam."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:38 PM IST