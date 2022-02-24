Why didn't centre make arrangements to bring back students in Ukraine, asks Randeep Singh Surejwala

General Secretary of Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala slams the centre for not making timely arrangements to bring back the Indian students from Ukraine.

In addition, he said that remaining silent on such issues has become a habit of Prime Minister, Modi.

"Turning your face away in every difficult time and keeping silence has become a habit of the Modi government. Our 20,000 Indian youth in Ukraine are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension nad life-threatning situations. Why didn't you make arrangements to bring them safely in time? Is this the self-reliant mission," wrote Surjewala in a tweet.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:23 PM IST