Why 85% Indian parents worry about their kid's screen time?

A recent survey says that 85% Indian parents are worried about kids spending excessive screen time during the Summer break.

According to a survey conducted by Kantar for Amazon's Alexa in March, over 90 per cent of parents who participated in the survey believe that kids become less active when spend more time on screen devices.

The survey further says almost 96% of parents are searching for screen-free ideas to keep their kids engaged with learning and fun activities.

The survey was conducted among over 750 parents with young kids (3 - 8 years) across 10 metro and non-metro cities of India.

The survey also indicates that 82% of parents are worried about keeping their kids engaged this summer.

Some of the top concerns of parents include

Help kids learn while having fun (41%)

Keep pace with their curiosity to learn new things (37%)

Manage boredom amongst kids in creative ways (30%)

Majority felt that ideal screen time should be less than 2 hours however, 69% confirmed that their kids are spending more than 3 hours with screens every day.

"Kids are curious to learn new things and want to have fun in the process. With more free time at hand during summer vacations, parents have a big task ahead of themselves to keep their kids engaged", says Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar.

"Our survey indicates that parents are keen to limit screen time of kids with screen-free activities that can help them learn new skills and have fun at the same time," added Rana.

Top skills that parents want their kids to pick up this summer

English speaking (50%)

Good morals and social manners (45%)

Performing arts like dancing, singing and playing musical instruments (36%)

Arts and crafts (32%)

Physical & outdoor activities (32%)

Moreover, as parents look to limit usage of screen devices amongst kids, 66% parents showed interest in buying a voice controlled smart speaker that can nurture skills like curiosity, concentration, and communications.