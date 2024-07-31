Who Is Preeti Sudan? All You Need To Know About New UPSC Chairperson

@DDIndialive

Preeti Sudan, a retired IAS officer of the 1983 batch, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Her appointment comes at a time when the UPSC is facing a controversy over the alleged falsification of records by probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedekar.

She will take charge as the UPSC chairperson starting August 1.

Sudan, who has a vast experience of nearly 37 years in government administration, has handled various key positions, including Union Health Secretary, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, and has served in Women & Child Development and Defence Ministries.

1983 batch IAS officer Preeti Sudan will be the new UPSC Chairperson, with effect from 1st August 2024. pic.twitter.com/t6Ylfr4BOP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

In her last duty as Union Health Secretary for three years, especially the last six months, she handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this, she was Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution and has also served in Women & Child Development and Defence Ministries.

Her state-level experience includes roles Finance & Planning, Disaster Management, Tourism and Agriculture. Sudan holds an M.Phil in Economics and an M.Sc. in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics (LSE).

She has initiated flagship programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat and her efforts has led to significant legislation such as the National Medical Commission. Sudan also played a role in the ban on e-cigarettes and has worked as a consultant with the World Bank. She held key positions including Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

In addition to her notable roles, Sudan has also served as:

- Vice Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health

- Chair of the Global Digital Health Partnership

- Member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of Preeti Sudan, Member of the UPSC, under clause (1A) of Article 316 of the Constitution to perform the duties of Chairman, UPSC, effective from 1st August 2024.

Her appointment also follows the sudden resignation of UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni, who cited personal reasons for his departure. Soni's resignation is not connected to the ongoing controversy, according to official sources.

Soni, an eminent educationist, had taken over as UPSC chairman in May 2023 and was scheduled to serve until May 2029. His resignation has raised eyebrows, especially given the ongoing controversy surrounding the UPSC.

The UPSC has been facing criticism over the alleged misuse of power and privileges by some IAS and IPS officers, with social media users sharing names and details of officers who allegedly used fake certificates to claim benefits.

The UPSC is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of ten members. At present, there are seven members in the UPSC, three less than its sanctioned strength.