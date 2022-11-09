Who is Indian-American Shri Thanedar? Mumbai University alum who rose from rags to riches and won US midterm elections 2022

US Congressman Indian-American Shri Thanedar |

Indian-American entrepreneur, multimillionaire, and politician Shri Thanedar has won from the US state of Michigan in the midterm elections and is now a member-elect of the country's House of Representatives.

Thanedar, who is 67 years old, will represent the third district in Michigan. The Congressman is now the fourth Indian-American to be elected in the US House of Representatives. The other three being Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal.

Read Also Why Indian graduates love working for American firms

Born in Belgaum, worked odd jobs in India

Thanedar, who was born into a lower-income family in Karnataka's Belgaum in 1955, faced many hardships early on.

Due to his father having to retire early, at the age of 55, Thanedar had to take up odd jobs to support his family of eight when he was 14. Thanedar also worked as a janitor for a while after losing his father.

MU degree, time at BARC

Despite the difficulties, Thanedar secured a bachelor's degree in Chemistry at the age of 18 and further attended a Master's programme at Mumbai University.

Thanedar got a job at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) as a scientist before he chose to go to the United States and pursue a Ph.D., at the University of Akron, which he received in 1982.

Thanedar wants to give back to the US

Thanedar came to the US in hopes of becoming a successful businessman and now wants to serve the community he lives with.

"I've achieved the American dream. But what I noticed is that the American dream is not accessible to many people, especially in urban areas, in the black and brown communities. So, my motivation was to enter public service. I feel that I've been blessed, I have done well for my family, and it's time for me to give back," he told PTI in an interview.

"This country that I immigrated to has given me so much, and I felt that I cannot continue accumulating wealth. It is time for me to give up my business and enter public service so I can give back," he added.

Thanedar, who has not been to India since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, has also written his memoirs in Marathi in a book named 'Hi 'Shri'chi Ichha'.

Inputs from PTI.