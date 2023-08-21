Who Is Arnazbanu? Muslim Girl Who Was Denied Independence Day Award By Gujarat School

Arnazbanu, the Muslim girl student. | Twitter/@saliltripathi

In an incident that has brought increasing religious polarization to the fore, a Gujarat school allegedly denied an award to a class 10 Muslim girl topper during a prize distribution event on Independence Day, August 15. According to reports, the second placed winner received the award instead.

Writer and Author Salil Tripathi was one of the first ones to bring the issue to limelight. "The state of Modified India," stated Tripathi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The school in question, KT Patel Smriti Vidyalaya, was honouring its class 10 toppers of 2022 but failed to call its best student to the stage. The incident took a place at school in Lunva village, Kheralu taluk, Mehsana district.

Arnazbanu: The girl at the centre of controversy

Arnazbanu, the girl whose family has alleged the incident, was left in tears after feeling disrespected at her school, as per reports. The girl's father Sanwar Khan went as far as to allege that Arnaz was not facilitated because 'they are Muslims and this is Gujarat'.

'We have to face discrimination because we follow Islam,' Sanwar was quoted by the Vibes of India.

Student will be felicitated on January 26

The Gujarat-based outlet also reported that the principal of the school has refuted allegations of religious discrimination, and instead maintained that the student was absent on August 15, a claim refuted by the girl's father.

"Contrary to the principal’s assertion, my daughter did attend school on that day. The school is equipped with CCTV cameras, which can provide the necessary clarification," claimed the father. The student will now receive the award on January 26.

