WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat partner to enable kids to 'Code a Satellite'

Ayana was part of the payload carried by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare rocket, launched on May 25 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. | WhiteHat Jr

In its effort to introduce new learning experiences and innovation, WhiteHat Jr announced it will be enabling its students to access a live satellite to encourage space exploration and give a first-hand experience in space science.

The satellite, named Ayana, has been developed by space service organisation EnduroSat with inputs from and expertise of the WhiteHat Jr team.

Ayana was part of the payload carried by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare rocket, launched on May 25 at 18:35 GMT, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.

Ayana is a result of the WhiteHat Jr’s “Code A Satellite” programme, which is designed for WhiteHat Jr students to ideate, create, and explore space with the help of Ayana.

Before accessing Ayana, students will be required to possess a basic understanding of coding to ensure that they are able to unlock the true potential of the program. Students will get a unique opportunity to:

Track and monitor Ayana’s journey in real-time through an exclusive 90-degree camera

Observe Earth’s landscapes and weather

Understand the correlation between power and sun sensor values

Simulate satellite behaviour by tinkering with the sensor values

Speaking about the initiative, Ananya Tripathi, WhiteHat Jr CEO said, “With the Code a Satellite programme, we will be able to democratise space technology and provide our students with an exceptional opportunity to interact with an orbiting satellite in real time.”