White student allegedly urinates on belongings of black student in South Africa, stirs row

In a shocking incident a student, from a top South African university near Cape Town, urinated on the belongings of a fellow black student which has led to widespread attention and condemnation in the country for “being racist”.

A white student reportedly broke into the black student's room in Stellenbosch University (SU)'s residence early Sunday and urinated on his belongings, saying that this is what white people do to black people. The accused was suspended from the university on Monday after a cell phone video recording the incident was exposed to the public and reported by local media houses. South African Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation on Tuesday said the video is "appalled and repulsed" and condemned the "act of racism and discrimination."

Its statement also called upon the university's management, Student Representative Council, and student community to build alliances for a "non-racial and inclusive institution."

University's management, South African Student Congress, and social media users voiced their anger against the incident, and many students of different races held a protest at the university on Monday.

SU, established in 1859 as a seminary and became a university in 1918, is historically a university for white students.

Official data showed that in the academic year of 2021-2022, 54.4 percent of its students were white, and 22.5 percent were black.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:18 PM IST