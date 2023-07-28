When All Things Chinese Caught Indian Students' Fancy

Mandarin has increasingly become popular among Indians | Unsplash

With students from South Korea, Thailand, Pakistan, and India making a beeline for its universities, China is currently ranked fourth among the most popular study-abroad destinations in the world.

According to official estimates issued in 2022 by the Indian Embassy in Beijing, over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Chinese universities. A vast majority of them were studying medicine.

Gone are the days when China was just known for its Medicine courses among international students. Indian students are increasingly interested in learning Chinese in the country as they explain to the Free Press Journal how fascinated they are by the country's rich history, diverse cultures, and profound philosophical teachings.

According to the latest data reported by the FPJ, the number of visa applications for China has also increased. Since last June 2022, the Chinese embassy and consulates in India issued more than 10,000 student visas this year.

Fascinated by Mandarin, Beijing

Manish Deshpande is among the thousands of Indian students who have been drawn to China in recent years, as the country emerges among the top education destinations for international students.

Deshpande first came to China in 2022 as a student of Mandarin language at Peking University, in Beijing, China. A native of Pune city in India’s western state of Maharashtra, Deshpande said he was fascinated by Mandarin “because of the characters and writing pattern – calligraphy” and that led to him looking for academic options in China. Now that he has completed his course, Deshpande looks forward to working in Beijing only, “I am keen on working here because I know the language and there are great opportunities here. Also, I think the work culture is much more free and casual,” he said.

The language adds value to CV

Another Indian student from Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, Archan Saha, who plans to study at Jiangsu University in Zhenjiang City, China, next year speaks Mandarin pretty well. "I've already taken a language course at my institution in India where I learnt Mandarin. Compared to French, Spanish, or German, Mandarin is significantly less studied as a foreign language, yet I wish to seek a degree from China in this subject. Learning the Chinese language definitely adds more value to the CV,” she said.

“People who can speak Chinese and have first-hand experience of living in China will have a great advantage in terms of employment in the near future,” added Saha.

She said she will encourage more and more students from India and even other countries to go to China. “The Chinese government and universities offer many scholarships and programs for studying in China. One can also get to experience how things work in one of the largest economies of the world,” she said.

As the second most spoken language in the world, many students and expats alike are vying to pick up Mandarin to widen their job opportunities not only in China, but in other corners of the globe, too.

At home with Chinese

Renne Khassian, 24, from Meghalaya is a second-year postgraduate student at the Renmin University of China in Beijing. Her tryst with Chinese language and culture started in 2022 when she arrived at Tsinghua University for a language-learning program.

"The more time I spent in China the more I fell in love with it. I felt it was the same as being at home, safe and calm," she said.

Realising that she wanted to continue living and working in China, Khassian decided to pursue a diploma course in Graphic Designing, too. "Through lively conversations, cultural activities, and language exchanges, I have not only improved my language skills but also developed a deeper understanding of Chinese traditions, values, and customs," she said.

