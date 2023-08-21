Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday instructed the Vice Chancellors of Universities to equip graduates with scientific temper and asked what is the use of graduates filled with ignorance, without scientific temper and rational thinking.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the meeting which was held under his chairmanship with the Vice Chancellors of Public Universities and Senior Officials of the Higher Education Department in the Conference hall, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

"What is the use of graduates filled with ignorance, who come out of universities, without scientific temperament and rational thinking? What use are they for the country and the State and the society," he said.

He said that the universities should equip graduates who will lead the country scientifically, intellectually, economically and in a civilized way."If they come out filled with ignorance, they will not be useful for the country nor the State nor will they be useful for their own future," he added.

The Chief Minister also directed to step up necessary measures and research to increase the enrollment ratio of students and improve the quality of education in districts like Chamarajanagar, Yadgiri, Hassan, Koppala, Kodagu etc. where the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) rate is low.

Siddaramaiah also asked to improve the quality of education at Mysore University, which is the oldest and the first university in the state. Vice-chancellors of 32 public universities of the state and senior officials of the higher education department participated in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)