 What It Takes To Be A 'Jawaan'? Read It Here!
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
As we all know that Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Jawaan is hitting the box office by making its release today, but do you know what it takes to be an actual Jawaan (soldier)? To be a Jawaan aka soldier in India there are different exams conducted by UPSC (Union Public Service Commission), Ministry of Defence forces and SSC (Staff Selection Commisson).

To be a Jawaan in forces one needs to qualify a written and Physical examination, followed by the medical.

UPSC also conducts exams for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce for Commissioned Officers through NDA (National Defence Academy) , CDS (Combined Defence Service) exams.

Service Selection Committee (SSC) conducts exams for Delhi Police and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and so many more. These exams are conducted once a year and the selection process includes written, physical and medical exams here as well.

In addition, every state conducts exams of Police and home guard soldiers which can help candidates to become a 'Jawaan' as mentioned above.

The film which has been released today stars Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others.

