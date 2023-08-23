What Is 'Sanatan Literature'? Gujarat College Introduces New Course To Promote Hinduism

Representational image | File

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat’s Vadodara has introduced a course in “Sanatan literature”, which has received an overwhelming response from students, an official said on Tuesday. The course deals with “eternal truth” and teachings of Hinduism with a focus on Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita and aims to foster critical thinking and understanding of culture, the official said.

It was launched recently by the university’s Department of English Literature to introduce a value-added course for students to learn the Indian knowledge system as per the National Education Policy 2020, head of the department Hitesh Raviya said. He said 150 students have already enrolled for the course. This is perhaps the first time a course under this nomenclature has been introduced by a department, he said.

The subject will mainly deal with teaching post-Vedic treatises on Upanishads. “Sanatan literature delves into the timeless, profound literary traditions of our nation, reflecting the enduring essence of our culture,” Raviya said. This will be a value-added course under the National Education Policy 2020 framework to introduce the Indian knowledge system to students enrolled in first-year BA from this year, he said.

The course is designed to give students a thorough understanding of Sanatan literature’s philosophical, historical, and cultural foundations, with a focus on Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads, he said. Students will also learn about Upanishads’ teachings on reality and the self and how the Bhagavad Gita influences leadership, conflict resolution, and ethical decision-making, he said. The course intends to help students connect with their roots, fostering a sense of identity and belonging, Raviya said. “This course aims to foster critical thinking, understanding of culture, and applying traditional knowledge to contemporary issues,” Raviya said.

