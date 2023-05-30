What is 'Gender Champions'? UGC urges universities to implement new guidelines soon

Representational image |

To nominate "Gender Champions" and execute the "Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational Institutions," the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given instructions to universities and the colleges that are associated with them.

This programme strives to advance diversity and increase understanding of gender issues on college campuses. On saksham.ugc.ac.in, the UGC has also requested that universities and affiliated colleges complete the online compliance form and submit it.

According to a report by Careers 360, the rules' adoption will assist in bringing about long-lasting, sustainable transformation. A badge for gender champions has been created by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and is available on both My GovPortal and the ministry's website.

"In order to promote gender equality, guaranteed by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, there is a need to change the mode of interaction at all levels- home, school, college, University, workplace, and so on. The Government of India. in order to increase the outreach for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment, envisages of Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country", said a letter by UGC secretary Professor Manish R Joshi.

"Gender Champions can be both boys and girls, transgender above 16 years of age enrolled in educational institutions. Gender Champions are envisaged as responsible leaders who will facilitate an enabling environment within their schools/colleges/academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect", the letter continued.