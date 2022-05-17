Western Australia announces $41M project for international education

Western Australia: With its 2022-23 State Budget, the McGowan Labor Government has committed $41.2 million to support Western Australia's international education sector and diversify the WA economy. A few of the priorities are building a pipeline of future onshore international education students, re-engaging the international education agents network, and supporting the sector's reconnection efforts. A key plank of the initiative includes two new scholarship programs - the Premier's University Scholarships and the Premier's WA Certificate of Education Bursary.

"This package builds on existing incentives, including the $195 million Reconnect WA package, which are working to boost international education in Western Australia,” said International Education Minister David Templeman.

The Premier's University Scholarships, worth a total of $2 million over four years, will fund 10 scholarships each worth $50,000 to attract high-achieving international students to WA's five universities.

Another $4 million over four years will be provided to implement the Premier's WA Certificate of Education Bursary, which will provide $20,000 per year to 50 offshore WACE graduates from WA's international partner schools.

A $10 million incentive package will be offered to overseas education agents who enroll international students at WA institutions. The package aims to add awareness of WA's international education sector through the agent network.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:14 PM IST