West Bengal: WBBSE reschedules date for Class 10 history exam; details here

PTI (Representative Image)

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released a notice with regard to the history exam for Class 10, which has been postponed to a later date.

The class 10 History exam which was supposed to be conducted on February 27, will now be held on March 1.

"It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date," read the notice by WBBSE.

There are no other changes in the Madhyamik Pariksha, 2023's schedule and the time and place will also remain the same.

As per the timetable, the exam will be held on from February 23 to March 4, with the Madhyamik Pariksha being held in the offline mode between 11:45 AM to 3 PM in a single shift.