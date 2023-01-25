e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: WBBSE reschedules date for Class 10 history exam; details here

West Bengal: WBBSE reschedules date for Class 10 history exam; details here

There are no other changes in the Madhyamik Pariksha, 2023's schedule and the time and place will also remain the same.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
PTI (Representative Image)
Follow us on

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released a notice with regard to the history exam for Class 10, which has been postponed to a later date.

The class 10 History exam which was supposed to be conducted on February 27, will now be held on March 1.

"It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date," read the notice by WBBSE.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Children should treat exams as festival, says Minister Brajendra Singh Yadav
article-image

There are no other changes in the Madhyamik Pariksha, 2023's schedule and the time and place will also remain the same.

As per the timetable, the exam will be held on from February 23 to March 4, with the Madhyamik Pariksha being held in the offline mode between 11:45 AM to 3 PM in a single shift.

RECENT STORIES

NEP to lay foundation of India's G20 ambitions in first meeting

NEP to lay foundation of India's G20 ambitions in first meeting

West Bengal: WBBSE reschedules date for Class 10 history exam; details here

West Bengal: WBBSE reschedules date for Class 10 history exam; details here

Delhi: Over 38 lakh students register for PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Delhi: Over 38 lakh students register for PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

UN chief urges Taliban to reverse ban on girls education in Afghanistan

UN chief urges Taliban to reverse ban on girls education in Afghanistan

Schools, hobby classes, PG accommodation: Here's what cities like Mumbai searched for in 2022

Schools, hobby classes, PG accommodation: Here's what cities like Mumbai searched for in 2022