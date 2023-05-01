 West Bengal: Undergraduate admissions to go online with single window system
PTIUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Kolkata: West Bengal government has introduced a centralised online system for admission to undergraduate courses in all state-run, aided or affiliated colleges and universities from the 2023-24 academic session, a notification said.

The single-window platform will allow students to choose their preferred colleges and eliminate the need to pay admission fees multiple times in various institutions to block seats.

article-image

In the notification issued on Monday, Principal Secretary Manish Jain said that the online admission system will be maintained and operated by the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education and there will be a dedicated bank account of the council to deposit admission fees.

The council will transfer the admission fees to the respective educational institution within one month from the date of completion of the admission process, it said.

The notification, however, said the Higher Education Department may at its discretion keep any course or institution out of the purview of the centralised admission portal. The government said that the centralised admission system was implemented seeing the plight of the students, who had to apply in various colleges and universities by registering themselves on online portals of different institutions and paying separate application fees.

article-image
