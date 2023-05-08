West Bengal: Student develops unique shoe, produces electricity while walking

Student develops electricity producing shoe | Representational Pic

Kolkata: A class 9th student from kolkata has invented a shoe that generates electricity while walking wearing them.

The student name is Souvik Seth who is a student of Barasat Depara, Chandannagar, Hooghly.

Everything can be charged from the electricity produced, like Mobile, GPS tracking, cameras. According to the news 18.

His interest in electronics started from watching his uncle work on electronics while studying in fifth grade.

The student has also received several science display awards.

Electricity can be generated by walking with shoes on. A 2000 mAh battery will be charged easily, the student claimed.

This battery will be charged only by walking for one kilometer. For now, this smart shoe system is done externally.

The report further says, within a month, all the gadgets will be built into the sole of the shoe. And for this, a shoe manufacturing company is needed that could help Souvik financially.

The inventor believes that it will bring a new direction in the world of shoes. As a result, travellers who are out on a trip or mountain climbing will be benefitted.

Souvik said to the news 18, “I made this smart suit from discarded items. These shoes have a GPS system which is very convenient for children. It takes a long time to find a child if they go missing. But if this is worn, they can be easily found. Not only this, family members can see where their children are. The shoes are equipped with spy cameras. It can easily be seen if there is a suspicious person around."

"However, there is no way that the suspicious person will realize that the child has a camera attached to his or her shoe. Walking creates kinetic energy and from that this electricity is generated. Many times it will be very convenient for those who step on the hill,” added the student.

The budding engineer is waiting for an opportunity from a big company to showcase his talent.