West Bengal: Student beats all odds, appears for WBBSE Madhyamik Exam despite losing both hands

During the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown across the whole country, Siddha helped his family by doing odd jobs to bring food to the table.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Representative Image
Biswajit Siddha, a student appearing for WBBSE Madhyamik Exam in Siliguri, West Bengal, has a story that can inspire many youngsters across India to face and overcome obstacles no matter what.

According to News18, Siddha is appearing for the Madhyamik exam despite losing both his hands in an accident.

During the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown across the whole country, Siddha helped his family by doing odd jobs to bring food to the table. Siddha, who took the responsibility of taking care of his family due, accidentally electrocuted himself and lost both his hands.

The student, whose father is the only earner in the family while his mother is a polisher by profession, refuses to give up, according to the report.

