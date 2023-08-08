West Bengal JEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in | Representative image

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will release WBJEE Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on August 8, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can check their respective results through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Steps to steps to check your Round 2 seat allotment status:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official WBJEE website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Log in: Click on the "Round 2 Allotment Result" link and log in using your credentials, including your WBJEE roll number and password.

3. View Allotment Status: Once logged in, you will be able to view your Round 2 seat allotment status.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round are required to take certain actions to secure their admissions. These actions include accepting the allotted seat, paying the necessary admission fee, and reporting to the allotted institute within the stipulated timeframe.

The payment of seat acceptance fees by fresh allottees and reporting to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from August 8 to August 11, 2023. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till August 11, 2023.

Candidates must contact the Institute/ visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission. It is advisable for candidates to promptly follow the instructions provided by the WBJEE authorities to ensure a smooth admission process.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)