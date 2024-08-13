West Bengal JEE PUMET 2024 Results Out: Direct Link Inside!

WBJEE PUMET 2024 Results Out |

The results for the Common Entrance Test for PG Courses in Presidency University-2024 (PUMET) have been officially released. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet.

The results were released by WBJEE on August 13, 2024. Candidates can click here to check their results. The examination was administered on July 7, 2024. The questions on the exam were of the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, with four possible answers for each question. Each paper had fifty (50) questions with a maximum mark of 100 and ninety minutes allowed.

Marking Scheme

a) All questions will have four answer options.

b) Only one option is correct.

c) Correct response will yield 2 (two) marks.

d) Incorrect response will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks.

e) Any response that contains more than one option, regardless of whether it is the correct option, will be deemed incorrect and will result in a mark of -1/2 (25% negative).

f) If no question is attempted, you will receive a zero.

Ranking Methodology and Rank Card

Merit ranks will be created by WBJEEB based on applicants' entrance exam results. Each candidate will have access to their own Rank Card, which will show their rank and score. To protect the privacy of each individual candidate, WBJEEB does not release any aggregate rankings or score lists.

a) The rank will be known as "GMR" (General Merit Rank) in both name and style.

b) The ranking process will follow the order of the entrance exam scores, which is descending.

c) In the event of a tie, the tie-breaking procedure outlined in section 2.8 below will be used to determine the merit rank.

d) For each category of students—for example, SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, and PwD/EWS ranks, as applicable—a distinct reserved category merit position will also be indicated.

e) Counseling, seat assignments, and provisional admissions will be made solely on the basis of GMR, not category ranks. Candidate only use category ranks for informational purposes.

f) Candidates' information provided during the online application process is used to generate category rankings. A candidate's category rank will be revoked and they will only be evaluated in the General category with their GMR if it is discovered during verification that their claim is false. The category rankings of other candidates will remain unchanged.

Notice | WBJEE

How To Check Results?

To view their results, students must enter their login information, including their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Go to the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information to see your outcome.

Step 4: Your result will now be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Examine the specifics

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.